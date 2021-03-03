BOX (NYSE:BOX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BOX (NYSE:BOX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The business had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BOX traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $19.19. 192,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857,647. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87. BOX has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $22.09.

Get BOX alerts:

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,499,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,289,838.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.