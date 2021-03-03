BOX (NYSE:BOX) Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

BOX (NYSE:BOX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

BOX stock opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87. BOX has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $22.09.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.59 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BOX will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,289,838.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in BOX during the third quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in BOX during the third quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in BOX during the third quarter worth $36,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BOX during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in BOX by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

