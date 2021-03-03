Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Update

Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the January 28th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BWAY. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brainsway from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brainsway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainsway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Brainsway during the third quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in Brainsway by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 417,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BWAY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.94. 5,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,009. Brainsway has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $99.46 million, a P/E ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

