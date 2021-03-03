Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brinker International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.24.

Shares of EAT opened at $70.80 on Wednesday. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $74.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 124.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,715,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,076,000. US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $35,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $253,755.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,740.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,304 shares of company stock valued at $973,046 in the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

