Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.79.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Gabelli cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,951,150. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The stock has a market cap of $134.63 billion, a PE ratio of -556.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.45 and its 200-day moving average is $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

