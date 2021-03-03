Brokerages Anticipate AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.95 Billion

Brokerages expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report $12.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.48 billion and the lowest is $12.68 billion. AbbVie posted sales of $8.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year sales of $55.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $55.63 billion to $56.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $59.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.54 billion to $60.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $107.85 on Wednesday. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,357 shares of company stock worth $24,167,117. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 86,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,290,000 after buying an additional 60,251 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $2,070,985,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

