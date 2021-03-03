Brokerages Anticipate Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings. Air Transport Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

Separately, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 502,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,705,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $877,500 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 15,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,545 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 32,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.71.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

