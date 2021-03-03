Brokerages Anticipate II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Analysts expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to report $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.88. II-VI reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $786.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

IIVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of II-VI from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of II-VI from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of II-VI from $47.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.88.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $612,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,767,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 60,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 322,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,731 shares of company stock worth $6,964,406 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in II-VI by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in II-VI by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in II-VI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $894,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

IIVI stock traded down $4.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.64. 1,145,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,226. II-VI has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -751.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

