Brokerages Anticipate QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). QuickLogic posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 78.90% and a negative net margin of 125.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.

QUIK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on QuickLogic from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

QUIK traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 386,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,492. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $79.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.99.

In other QuickLogic news, Director Andrew J. Pease bought 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $48,160.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,244.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $21,288 in the last ninety days. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUIK. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in QuickLogic by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in QuickLogic in the third quarter worth $42,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in QuickLogic by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in QuickLogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

