Brokerages Expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.74 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will announce sales of $17.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.60 billion and the lowest is $17.48 billion. Intel reported sales of $19.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full year sales of $74.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.14 billion to $80.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $75.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.84 billion to $81.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after buying an additional 8,155,998 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,134,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,026 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,454,771,000 after purchasing an additional 897,790 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.90. 28,562,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,927,320. The company has a market cap of $243.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.06 and its 200-day moving average is $51.69. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

