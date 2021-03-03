Brokerages Expect Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Navistar International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Navistar International reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.72.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Navistar International in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Navistar International by 282.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Navistar International in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NAV opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 2.12. Navistar International has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $45.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.38.

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

