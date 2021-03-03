Brokerages Expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to Announce $1.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings of $1.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.60. Texas Instruments reported earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $7.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $8.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.71.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,999 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,217,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $174.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $160.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.16 and its 200-day moving average is $156.90. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $181.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

