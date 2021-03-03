Brokerages Expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to Post $4.39 EPS

Analysts expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.35. Zebra Technologies posted earnings of $2.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year earnings of $15.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.84 to $15.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $16.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.71 to $17.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.11.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $501.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $437.71 and its 200 day moving average is $348.61. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $516.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79.

In other news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 1,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total transaction of $399,318.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,235.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total value of $1,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,920 shares of company stock worth $28,154,665 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $202,920,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,006,767,000 after purchasing an additional 245,078 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $72,283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,301,000 after purchasing an additional 145,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 183.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,782,000 after purchasing an additional 117,351 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

