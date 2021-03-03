Brokerages Set ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Target Price at $83.63

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.63.

CCXI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock.

CCXI stock opened at $66.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.70 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.68. ChemoCentryx has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $28,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,828.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 17,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,145,411.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,279,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,203,947.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,659 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,948 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 314.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

