Brokerages Set Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) PT at $27.50

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

ECHO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ ECHO traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.05. 182,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,711. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.76. The stock has a market cap of $772.96 million, a P/E ratio of 120.21, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. Echo Global Logistics has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $754.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $346,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,622,561.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 184,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 6.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 2,115.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

