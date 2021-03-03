Brokerages Set Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Target Price at $24.33

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, major shareholder Adams Street Partners Llc sold 4,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $56,609.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,916 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,781,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,878. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

