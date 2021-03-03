Brokerages Set GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Price Target at $21.63

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on GoHealth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of GoHealth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

In other news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 11,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $177,671.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 346,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,162,580.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,367,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the third quarter worth about $198,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in GoHealth during the third quarter valued at about $1,296,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in GoHealth during the third quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOCO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.32. 772,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,817. GoHealth has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47.

About GoHealth

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

