Brokerages Set HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Target Price at $17.00

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HDELY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.42. 22,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,344. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.48. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

