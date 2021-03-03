Brokerages Set Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Price Target at $21.90

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.90.

HP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

In other Helmerich & Payne news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $51,904.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at $622,665.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after buying an additional 72,343 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 31.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 135,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 32,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.13. 106,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,607. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $38.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average is $20.68.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.