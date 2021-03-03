Brokerages Set Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Target Price at $10.56

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KIN shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Kindred Biosciences from $10.25 to $9.25 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 15th.

NASDAQ KIN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.49. 6,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,118. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40. Kindred Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $177.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 12.71, a quick ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 210,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $1,104,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denise Bevers sold 39,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $195,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 262,564 shares of company stock worth $1,365,438. Corporate insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 361.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 1.6% in the third quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 590,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.

