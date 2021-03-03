Brokerages Set Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Target Price at €49.29

Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €49.29 ($57.99).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.90 ($52.82) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1-year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.