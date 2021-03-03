Brokerages Set Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Price Target at $23.17

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OCUL. Raymond James upped their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 52.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $17.57. The company had a trading volume of 900,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,676. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.29.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

