Brokerages Set Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) PT at $121.50

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

PDD stock traded down $5.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.47. 352,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,985,473. The company has a market cap of $209.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.77 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.97 and its 200 day moving average is $130.04. Pinduoduo has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth $659,086,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,511,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,237,000 after purchasing an additional 723,093 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,181,000 after buying an additional 69,509 shares during the last quarter.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

