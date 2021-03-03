Brokerages Set TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target at $31.00

Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.53.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRIP shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $487,467.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,977.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at $802,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,040 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth $31,220,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,835 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 21,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $1,984,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.09. The company had a trading volume of 298,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,689. TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.20.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

