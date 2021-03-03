Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cable One, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cable One in a research note issued on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $10.99 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $10.30. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $2,671.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cable One’s Q3 2021 earnings at $10.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $10.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $40.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $47.86 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CABO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,930.00.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,820.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,022.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,961.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One has a 12 month low of $1,031.39 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Permit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total value of $56,983.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,769. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 34 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,088.20, for a total transaction of $70,998.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

