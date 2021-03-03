Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cardiff Oncology, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note issued on Sunday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.54). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.46) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.03% and a negative net margin of 4,990.52%.

CRDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardiff Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. Cardiff Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.