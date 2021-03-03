Brokers Issue Forecasts for Covanta Holding Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Covanta in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Cortellacci now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.13). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Covanta’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Covanta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.21.

Covanta stock opened at $14.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.76 and a beta of 1.48. Covanta has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $15.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 12.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

