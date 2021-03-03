Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the medical research company on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

Bruker has a dividend payout ratio of 9.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bruker to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $62.32 on Wednesday. Bruker has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $69.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.10, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.68.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.73.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $190,841.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,384 shares in the company, valued at $460,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $69,908.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,417.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,509 shares of company stock worth $358,526 in the last quarter. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

