Bryan Wiener Purchases 1,000 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Stock

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Director Bryan Wiener acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $11,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CARS opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $953.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.41. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.57 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 151.54% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cars.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Cars.com by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cars.com by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cars.com by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

