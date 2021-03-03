Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BZLFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bunzl from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bunzl has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

OTCMKTS BZLFY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,915. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.71. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

