BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BWLLY remained flat at $$6.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average is $5.67. BW LPG has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $8.94.

Separately, Pareto Securities cut BW LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

BW LPG Company Profile

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), Large Gas Carriers (LGCs), and Product Services. The company is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies; and product trading and delivery activities.

