C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Announces $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has raised its dividend payment by 12.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 46.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to earn $4.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.7%.

Shares of CHRW opened at $93.12 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHRW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

