C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. C3.ai updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q4 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

AI stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.35. The company had a trading volume of 48,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,644. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $183.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.13 and a 200 day moving average of $58.63.

Get C3.ai alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp began coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.