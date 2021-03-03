Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CCD)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.81. 3,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,250. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.60. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

