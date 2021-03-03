Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHW traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,804. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

