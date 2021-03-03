Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $15.93. 20,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,594. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $16.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.80.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

