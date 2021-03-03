Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Down 61.9% in February

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the January 28th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $820,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000.

Shares of CGO stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.83. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,594. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.80. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $16.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

