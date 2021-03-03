California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 4,587 Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of US Ecology worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 28,945 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,404,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,024,000 after acquiring an additional 310,485 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Ecology during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of US Ecology during the third quarter valued at $231,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECOL opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. US Ecology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.20.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

