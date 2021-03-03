California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PING. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 45.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,720,000 after purchasing an additional 830,623 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 14.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,911,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,665,000 after purchasing an additional 236,337 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 58.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,895,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,162,000 after purchasing an additional 700,569 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 2,105.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,231 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 112.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,836,000 after purchasing an additional 370,876 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PING has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Pritchard Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In other news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,588 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $55,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $132,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,222,901 shares of company stock worth $139,111,893 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

PING stock opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.71, a PEG ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

