California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,166 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of G-III Apparel Group worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,866,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,967,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 310.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 372,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 282,126 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,882,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 366,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 161,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $30.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $31.08.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.27 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIII. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.09.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

