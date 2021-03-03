California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 596 Shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MTS Systems were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MTS Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in MTS Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $518,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in MTS Systems by 67.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 46,241 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in MTS Systems by 19.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in MTS Systems by 15.4% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 643,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,308,000 after acquiring an additional 85,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MTS Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NASDAQ MTSC opened at $58.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.96. MTS Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $60.69.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.30 million. MTS Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and precision sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

