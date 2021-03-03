California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Inter Parfums worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 121.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 308.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 194,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 146,943 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the third quarter worth $231,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 7.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,134 in the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPAR stock opened at $72.13 on Wednesday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.20 and a 52 week high of $75.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

