Calix (NYSE:CALX) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.50

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.50 and last traded at $42.90, with a volume of 54199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.23.

CALX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities cut Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.12.

Get Calix alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.34. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 302.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,178,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Calix by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,594,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,122 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Calix by 1,301.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,442,000 after purchasing an additional 762,707 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,425,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Calix by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,989,000 after purchasing an additional 355,071 shares during the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calix (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.