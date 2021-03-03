Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CALT. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.92. The stock had a trading volume of 14,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.16 million and a P/E ratio of -20.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.73. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.34). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the third quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 13.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP raised its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 83.3% in the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,200,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,047,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,611,000 after purchasing an additional 697,687 shares during the period. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) operates as a biopharmaceutical company in Stockholm, Sweden. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.