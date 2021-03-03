Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,457 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cambria Global Value ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Cambria Global Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 101,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cambria Global Value ETF by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 15,863 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Global Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of GVAL stock opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. Cambria Global Value ETF has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.53.

