Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.89% of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFI. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $63,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

NASDAQ:PFI opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.93. Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $50.08.

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Financial Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Financial Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

