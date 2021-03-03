Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 980 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 15.5% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $788,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 20.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of BWA opened at $46.22 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $46.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day moving average of $40.03.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.07.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.