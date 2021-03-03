Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,283 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aphria were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APHA. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aphria during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Aphria by 650.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in Aphria during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Aphria during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aphria during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Aphria stock opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.03. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 2.67. Aphria Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.75 million. Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APHA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Aphria in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aphria has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.34.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

