Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWA. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter worth $456,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 206.3% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 160,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 108,358 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 43.3% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 41.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $25.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.36.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.