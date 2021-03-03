Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Five Below by 422.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 118,103 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 32,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Five Below by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Five Below by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Five Below by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $194.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 99.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.70. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $198.10.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total value of $3,194,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,987,590.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $809,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,546.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,961 shares of company stock worth $13,844,509 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Five Below from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Five Below from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.09.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

